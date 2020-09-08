Carrolls PTO builds back-to-school boxes: 'Everyone will have what they need'

“We wanted to ease all the questions and anxieties,” she said as she organized thousands of blue 3-D math counting cubes and put them in bags. “Like these blocks, who has these? But now everyone will have what they need in a little storage box.”

Hansen said both parents and teachers were relieved to hear the PTO was helping out. Everyone putting together the boxes that afternoon were working mothers, she said, so they knew how stressful the summer has been.

The group used Amazon to shop, and also “cleared out Targets from North Portland to Vancouver,” Peabody said. They built the boxes off the standard district supply list, but personalized them for each teacher as well.

The benefit of the boxes is two-fold, Rachelle Keith, who has a second and fourth grader at the school, said. Not only will it help teachers, but it helps parents stay home and reduces COVID-19 risks.

“It’s better to have just us wiping out the stores in search of this stuff instead of all parents being confused. And we don’t want to go in stores often right now anyway,” she said.

Peabody added that when students eventually return to the classroom, the boxes will still be useful.