Carrolls PTO builds back-to-school boxes: 'Everyone will have what they need'

When Carrolls Elementary School students in Kelso log into virtual class today, the first day of school, there’s one back-to-school element that will feel familiar: They will all have a box of new school supplies, thanks to the parent-teacher organization.
PTO member Melissa Peabody and a handful of other Carrolls mothers spent a recent Wednesday afternoon packing 70 boxes with dry erase markers, lap whiteboards, headphones, counting blocks, notebooks and counting chips.
“We decided to step up. It was really important to us to do something community centered as well, because our community is really struggling,” said Peabody, who has one third grader at Carrolls and two older children.
Kelso, Longview and most Cowlitz County school districts begin their new school year online today.
Samantha Hansen, who has a Carrolls fourth-grader, said she came up with the idea for supply boxes organically.
“I started thinking about helping our teachers how we could support them a little,” she said. “I was trying to take a weight off their shoulders. And then I was thinking, ‘how will kindergartens learn to write through a screen?’ I just went down a rabbit hole.”
Her online ‘rabbit hole’ led the PTO to a search for school supplies they had never heard of, Peabody said, like small colored plastic discs for counting lessons and alphabet tiles.
“We wanted to ease all the questions and anxieties,” she said as she organized thousands of blue 3-D math counting cubes and put them in bags. “Like these blocks, who has these? But now everyone will have what they need in a little storage box.”
Hansen said both parents and teachers were relieved to hear the PTO was helping out. Everyone putting together the boxes that afternoon were working mothers, she said, so they knew how stressful the summer has been.
The group used Amazon to shop, and also “cleared out Targets from North Portland to Vancouver,” Peabody said. They built the boxes off the standard district supply list, but personalized them for each teacher as well.
The benefit of the boxes is two-fold, Rachelle Keith, who has a second and fourth grader at the school, said. Not only will it help teachers, but it helps parents stay home and reduces COVID-19 risks.
“It’s better to have just us wiping out the stores in search of this stuff instead of all parents being confused. And we don’t want to go in stores often right now anyway,” she said.
Peabody added that when students eventually return to the classroom, the boxes will still be useful.
“When they do go back in person they can bring it along. They don’t have to touch anyone else’s stuff and the teacher doesn’t have to go crazy bleaching everything,” she said.
Other PTOs have expressed interest in doing something similar, Keith said. She said she told PTO members at another Rose Valley elementary what they had done and sent over some of the lists that her group created.
Rose Valley Principal Brooke Henley said the school was taking a slightly different approach than Carrolls, but the goal of helping families is the same.
“We know that many of our parents have already purchased supplies, but many families are either waiting to hear or have fallen on difficult times,” she said. “We will be asking parents at upcoming conferences if they need support, and then our PTO will fill in the gaps.”
Henley added that she loved “bringing a positive light to all of the community generosity that is happening for our schools.”
At Carrolls, Keith said the group spent just under $4,000 on supplies. The money had been earmarked for purchasing Chromebooks for students, but then the district took care of that, she said. The boxes were given out to students when they came in to meet with their teacher last week.
“The goal was that every single student would have the same things, so teachers could just say, ‘go in your toolbox and grab this,’ ” she said as she packaged counting chips into individual baggies.
The boxes also contain rhythm sticks and other instruments from the school music teacher, so they can do virtual music lessons, Keith said.
“This is a small community, so we have a lot of flexibility with how our teachers teach. We wanted to make sure they could continue that,” Keith said. “Our teachers are outstanding.”
