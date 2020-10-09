Carolyn Long to hold drive-in town hall in Longview Sunday

Southwest Washington congressional candidate Carolyn Long is hosting a drive-in town hall Sunday in Longview.
The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Longview United Methodist Church parking lot, 2851 30th Ave.
Long, a Democrat, is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican, for the 3rd Congressional District Seat.
Long will take questions from attendees in their cars and people can submit questions ahead of time at http://bit.ly/CowlitzCountyTH.
