Carolyn Long to hold drive-in town hall in Longview Sunday
Southwest Washington congressional candidate Carolyn Long is hosting a drive-in town hall Sunday in Longview. 

The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Longview United Methodist Church parking lot, 2851 30th Ave.

Long, a Democrat, is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican, for the 3rd Congressional District Seat. 

Long will take questions from attendees in their cars and people can submit questions ahead of time at http://bit.ly/CowlitzCountyTH

Carolyn Long

Carolyn Long fields a question during an editorial board meeting with The Daily News in 2018.

 File photo
