Carolyn Long concedes 3rd District race to Jaime Herrera Beutler

Democratic congressional candidate Carolyn Long Wednesday evening conceded her race against incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, after trailing by more than 8 points after Election Day.

“I am so incredibly proud of the strength of this grassroots campaign. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible effort and those who have supported us with their vote,” Long said in a statement.

“I’m proud we ran a campaign based on facts, policy, and the truth,” the Vancouver Democrat said. “Thank you, again, to everyone who has supported us and been a part of this effort.”

The race was a rematch of the 2018 contest in Washington’s 3rd congressional district.

With 15% of the votes still to be counted, Herrera Beutler held a more than 29,000-vote margin, more than 54% of the total votes cast in the sprawling Southwest Washington district. Long had less than 46% of the vote.

In Cowlitz County, Herrera Beutler had 29,334 votes, approximately 60.5%. In Clark County, with 60% of the registered voters in the 3rd District, Long led with 50.7% of the total votes, compared to 49.3% for Herrera Beutler, according to unofficial, incomplete returns.