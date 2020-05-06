You are the owner of this article.
Car thefts rising in Kelso, police suggest extra caution
Car thefts rising in Kelso, police suggest extra caution

Incidents of car theft are rising in Kelso, and Kelso police are warning people to be careful.

According to a press release, in the past three months, there were 26 stolen vehicle complaints. In comparison, in the same time period last year, there were only 10 reports.

Other local departments are also seeing increases in car theft, so owners should make sure they lock their cars, remove valuables  and keyhs and consider buying security cameras,  the press release said.

"Several of these vehicles have been left running in the victim’s driveway," the press release said. "Others have been stolen 'the old fashioned way.' We would just like to remind everyone to be particularly careful regarding your vehicle’s during this pandemic." 

