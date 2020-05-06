Car thefts rising in Kelso, police suggest extra caution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Incidents of car theft are rising in Kelso, and Kelso police are warning people to be careful.

According to a press release, in the past three months, there were 26 stolen vehicle complaints. In comparison, in the same time period last year, there were only 10 reports.

Other local departments are also seeing increases in car theft, so owners should make sure they lock their cars, remove valuables and keyhs and consider buying security cameras, the press release said.

"Several of these vehicles have been left running in the victim’s driveway," the press release said. "Others have been stolen 'the old fashioned way.' We would just like to remind everyone to be particularly careful regarding your vehicle’s during this pandemic."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.