Car rolls down hill near Longview Country Club

A driver was rescued with minor injuries Wednesday after the vehicle rolled down a hill between the Longview Country Club and nearby homes.

Longview Police Captain Branden McNew said the driver called 911 after the accident occurred around noon Wednesday to report the crash and minor injuries. The Longview Police Department and the Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene minutes later to remove the driver from the crash. The driver was the only person in the car and the only person injured.

McNew said that witnesses reported the car had been moving through the country's club's parking lot when it accelerated and drove over an embankment. The vehicle landed on its side partway down the hill and stopped before reaching the backyard of a home on Glenwood Drive.

Longview police still are investigating the cause of the accident.

