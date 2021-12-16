Car crashes into Kelso home, garage

A car crashed into a Kelso home Wednesday evening, injuring the driver.

According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, just after 7 p.m. crews responded to a vehicle that had left South Pacific Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed through a garage wall in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue.

The SUV hit a parked Jeep outside of the house as well, pushing that into the garage, and "the force of the vehicles striking the wall propelled the resident who was laying on a couch across his living room," the press release said. The resident was evaluated, but he declined aid and did not want to be taken to a hospital.

Initial 911 callers said the vehicle was occupied and smoking. When Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews arrived four minutes later, they found the SUV was "completely buried" in the garage with leaking gasoline from the vehicles "forcing firefighters to maintain a blanket of firefighting foam continuously in the area of firefighters and victims." Crews needed hydraulic cutters to cut their way through the garage to the SUV to find the driver and his dog. The driver was taken to the emergency department at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, the press release said.

The homeowner said during the rescue there were six dogs staying in the garage and he couldn’t locate them initially, but crews were able to find all of the dogs, who were uninjured.

