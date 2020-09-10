Car crash closes section of Ocean Beach Highway near Triangle shopping center

Return to homepage ×
The 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway closed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to allow a life flight to land, according to police.
A car crash with injuries slowed traffic near the Triangle shopping center, and the road section was fully closed to allow emergency responders to land a life flight, according to Longview police.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
