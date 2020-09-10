 Skip to main content
Car crash closes section of Ocean Beach Highway near Triangle shopping center
Car crash closes section of Ocean Beach Highway near Triangle shopping center

The 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway closed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to allow a life flight to land, according to police. 

A car crash with injuries slowed traffic near the Triangle shopping center, and the road section was fully closed to allow emergency responders to land a life flight, according to Longview police. 

People are asked to avoid the area. 

This story will be updated. 

