Capitol Dispatch: Local lawmakers prepare for final week of session

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He added that he expects the House and Senate to agree on a “strong budget” and he is confident the governor will sign it.

Sen. Dean Takko, a Longview Democrat, said he hopes to get funding to combat the new coronavirus, which he said he thinks will “get worse before it gets better.”

The House and Senate this week both unanimously approved $100 million in funds for state and local public health officials to respond to the outbreak. The measure will go back to the House for a final vote before going to Gov. Jay Inslee to sign into law.

Takko said he’s also working on funding for a number of small capital projects in places like Cathlamet and Ilwaco. However, Longview’s request for $500,000 to fund a new satellite police station in the Highlands neighborhood is likely too big of a request during the short session, he said.