Capitol Dispatch: Lawmakers secure funds for Longview police station, Community House

“I don’t want to be alarmist, but there are going to be economic effects,” he said. “This is a rainy day, so I think this qualifies.”

Sex education

Discussion of sexual health education legislation dominated the last week of the session. Lawmakers said it spurred the largest response from constituents they had seen in a while.

“I’ve heard from more school districts and people on this bill than any other bill in last 10 years,” said Rep. Richard DeBolt, who has served more than two decades in the Legislature.

DeBolt, Walsh, Orcutt and Braun all said they opposed the legislation primarily because they felt it moved control over curriculum away from local school boards to the state.

“To have this control at the state level doesn’t make any sense to me,” Braun said. “(Teaching this topic) is a parental issue and a school board issue. We shouldn’t step into that as the state.”

Democrats Takko and Rep. Brian Blake of Aberdeen disputed that claim, saying school boards still get to decide the curriculum, as long as it meets state standards of being “scientifically and medically accurate.” Both said there’s been a lot of misinformation about the bill.