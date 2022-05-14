CAP receives nearly one ton of food and more than $1,000 from annual Shred Day food drive

A free Shred Day hosted by the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions took place in late April with Cowlitz and Clark county credit union volunteers, including some from Fibre Federal Credit Union.

Residents were invited to bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes of documents and have them shredded.

Donations of non-perishable food and monetary donations for area food banks also were accepted.

The Lower Columbia CAP Help Warehouse received more than 1,800 pounds of food to distribute to local food banks and more than $1,000 to help buy additional food items.

“Thank you to the wonderful staff of Fibre Federal Credit Union for their ongoing support through their annual Shred Day food drive,” CAP Executive Director Ilona Kerby wrote in an email to The Daily News.

CAP “appreciates this annual collaboration and the much needed resources it brings to our community members,” she wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0