Candidates who have filed for campaigns as of Wednesday

With two days left to file for elective office, state Sen. John Braun still does not have a Democratic challenger for a third term representing Legislative District 20, nor do two Cowlitz County commissioners seeking re-election to four-year terms.

County commissioner incumbents Arne Mortensen and Dennis Weber, both Republicans, do face challenges from members of their own party, however.

State Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, has drawn a Democratic challenger in his bid for a 10th two-year term representing the 20th District, which represents most of Lewis County and Cowlitz County east of the Cowlitz River (excluding the city limits of Kelso). And the race for the other 20th District House seat, which state Rep. Richard DeBolt is vacating, is a crowded field of four candidates.

In races with more than two candidates, the August “top two” primary election will whittle the number of contenders to a pair, even if they are from the same party.

Filing continues through Friday. Offices up for re-election this fall are legislative positions, superior court judge seats, Cowlitz PUD commissioner and Cowlitz County commissioner.

Here is an up-to-date list of filings as of Wednesday:

State Senator, Legislative District 19