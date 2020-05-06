Candidates for county, statewide positions to file next week

“I think I am the one diverse voice available to the public. That weighs heavily on my conscience,” he said. “I’ve had plenty of people continue to ask me and put efforts out to say you will run. I think I have a reputation, if you ask me for help, I help. That’s how I’m responding here.”

Woodland Mayor Will Finn, another Republican, also is running for the position. Finn was elected Woodland Mayor in 2015 and re-elected last year, running unopposed both times.

Finn, 42, said he would keep his job as public information officer at the Washington State Patrol if elected.

State senators and representatives

All six legislators from the state 19th and 20th Legislative Districts, which represent all of Cowlitz County, are up for re-election this year.