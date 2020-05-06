Candidates for county, statewide positions to file next week

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber Wednesday announced he will seek at third four-year term in November.
Weber, along with other candidates running for the county commission, state Senate and House Representatives and Superior Court judge positions, will make their announcements official next week during filing week for public office.
Weber, a Republican, said his No. 1 priority is to maintain local control of the county-owned Headquarters Landfill.
He wants to provide resources to keep elections as fair as possible, support economic development and protect the “social net,” especially for at-risk mothers and infants.
“I’m looking forward to making improvements to make Cowlitz County a better place to live,” he said.
Weber said he also wants to get the county “back to normal as soon as possible,” in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
So far, Weber, 68, said he hasn’t heard of anyone else planning to run for the the District 2 seat, which represents Longview and the immediate surrounding area.
The District 1 commissioner seat, held by Arne Mortensen and which represents the south county, is also up for re-election this year.
Mortensen, 72, of Kalama announced in February he will run for a second term after previously saying he wouldn’t run for re-election.
“I think I am the one diverse voice available to the public. That weighs heavily on my conscience,” he said. “I’ve had plenty of people continue to ask me and put efforts out to say you will run. I think I have a reputation, if you ask me for help, I help. That’s how I’m responding here.”
Woodland Mayor Will Finn, another Republican, also is running for the position. Finn was elected Woodland Mayor in 2015 and re-elected last year, running unopposed both times.
Finn, 42, said he would keep his job as public information officer at the Washington State Patrol if elected.
State senators and representatives
All six legislators from the state 19th and 20th Legislative Districts, which represent all of Cowlitz County, are up for re-election this year.
Longview Democrat Sen. Dean Takko will run for re-election in the 19th District. He has served in the Legislature since 2005, when he was appointed to the House of Representatives. He was appointed to the state Senate in 2015. The state Senate term is four years.
Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson announced last month that he will run as a Republican against Takko. He has been a port commissioner since 2015.
Also in the race is Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier, an Elma Republican, who announced in January that he is running for Takko’s Senate seat.
19th District Reps. Brian Blake and Jim Walsh are both running for re-election. The 19th District represents a large part of Cowlitz County, all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties and parts of Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.
Rep. Blake, an Aberdeen Democrat, is running for a 10th two-year term in the House. Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire announced last month that he will oppose Blake a second time after an unsuccessful attempt in 2018.
Rep. Walsh, an Aberdeen Republican, is running for his third two-year term in the House. Walsh will face two Montesano Democrats: Clint Bryson, an electrical worker and Montesano City Council member, and Marianna Everson, a registered nurse.
In the 20th District, which includes parts of Lewis and Cowlitz counties, Sen. John Braun is up for re-election. He has served two four-year terms in the Senate. Braun previously said he would serve no more than two terms. In February, he told TDN he was still weighing whether to run for a third term. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Rep. Richard DeBolt, who has represented the 20th District for 24 years, said he won’t run again this year.
Morton Republican Brian Lange, a motorcycle rights activist, will run for the seat DeBolt is vacating. Lange will face Centralia Mayor Pro Tem Peter J. Abbarno, a Republican.
Rep. Ed Orcutt, a Kalama Republican, is running for his 10th two-year term. As of Tuesday, he had no challengers.
In addition, all five Cowlitz County Superior Court judge terms end this year. Judge Stephen Warning said he will retire in August after 23 years on the bench. Because he will retire before the election, Gov. Jay Inslee is responsible for appointing an interim judge until voters elect someone in November to fill that seat in January 2021. Whomever Inslee appoints to the bench must already have filed next week in order to run for the seat in November.
Judges Gary Bashor, Michael Evans, Marilyn Hitteberg-Haan and Patricia Fassett are also up for re-election.
How to file
The Cowlitz County Elections Office recommends candidates to file online to avoid person-to-person contact. Online filing is available 24 hours a day between 9 a.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Friday at www.vote.wa.gov/cowlitz.
In-person filing also is available, but candidates must make an appointment by calling 360-577-3005 or emailing elections@co.cowlitz.wa.us, according to a press release. The Elections Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 207 North Fourth Ave. in Kelso.
Declarations of candidacy can be mailed to Cowlitz County Elections until Friday.
The deadline for Voters’ Pamphlet photos and statements is 5 p.m. on May 22. These can be submitted online or emailed.
Candidates must pay the filing fee, provide an email address and phone number and provide a campaign mailing address.
However, candidates who do not have sufficient funds can sign an “attestation form” in lieu of petition signatures as a fee waiver during the pandemic, according to the Secretary of State’s Office (see attached).
For more information, visit the 2020 Candidate Guide on the Elections Office website, www.vote.wa.gov/cowlitz.
