Candidates for 20th district house representative focus on collaboration

“We should most certainly take care of the most vulnerable in our community and look at programs which are investments and which are expenditures, which are necessary and which are not,” Abbarno said. “I wouldn’t use a chainsaw. I would use a scalpel.”

Lange said he would prefer to reduce top-heavy administrative positions by using a three- to five-year wage and promotion freeze and then reducing or eliminating underutilized or obsolete programs. He was not specific.

Breaking from his fellow candidates, Zahn said he preferred a temporary 1% wealth tax on people with more than $10 million in assets to address the state’s projected $8.8 billion budget shortfall through 2023. He acknowledged that cuts might also be necessary, but said the wealth tax “is our best bet” to balance the budget. State spending was set at $53.3 billion for 2019-21.

“It does not adversely affect any of Washington’s most vulnerable citizens,” Zahn said of the wealth tax proposal. “I think it’s the fairest way to ensure all our programs can be maintained for the citizens who need it most.”

On recent calls to defund the police, Abbarno, Zahn and Lange all said they do not think defunding is the answer. All three said they supported more training and education for officers.