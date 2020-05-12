You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Candidates file for campaigns Tuesday
0 comments

Candidates file for campaigns Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

The following people on Tuesday filed for positions in the state Senate and House of Representatives, Cowlitz County Superior Court, and Cowlitz County commission:

State Senator, Legislative District 19

Jeff Wilson

Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2

Jack Hansen

Public Utility District Commissioner District 1

Travis Buck

Patrick Harbison

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News