Candidates file for campaigns Tuesday

The following people on Tuesday filed for positions in the state Senate and House of Representatives, Cowlitz County Superior Court, and Cowlitz County commission:
State Senator, Legislative District 19
Jeff Wilson
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2
Jack Hansen
Public Utility District Commissioner District 1
Travis Buck
Patrick Harbison
