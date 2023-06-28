TYPE IN “Canada DUI” on a search engine, and a long list of law firms shows up. They’re all offering services for those who got popped for drunken driving in the United States.

I noticed recently that one of the most-asked questions from tourists coming to our region is, “How far is Canada?”

Not far.

Seattle to the British Columbia border on Interstate 5 is 110 miles, a two- to three-hour drive, and the ferry ride from Pier 69 on the Seattle waterfront to Victoria, B.C., is a 2:45 trip.

But be warned. It turns out that Canadians are considerably more strict when it comes to DUIs. I first wrote about this 14 years ago. The Canadians still will hold you accountable.

From that country’s official government Help Centre:

Question: “I was convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Can I enter Canada?”

Answer: “If you’ve been convicted of driving while impaired, you may be inadmissible to Canada for serious criminality. This means that you generally can’t enter Canada.”

It’s not clear how often that happens.

In 2019, more than 17 million U.S. citizens crossed the border by land, says a spokeswoman for the Canada Border Service Agency. She says the CBSA doesn’t track data related to DUI convictions.

But it’s of enough concern that the FAQ section of the website of the Victoria Clipper, which offers daily Seattle-Victoria ferry trips, has a similar warning about inadmissibility. The company did not return messages for comment.

The Canadian government’s Help Centre website explains that if more than 10 years have passed since you were convicted, and you’ve committed no other crimes, you “may be deemed rehabilitated.” Then, “Your crime may no longer bar you from entering Canada.”

If the DUI is more recent, but still more than five years have passed since the conviction, you can apply for a nonrefundable $200 temporary resident permit and be granted “individual rehabilitation.”

I contacted several of the DUI-service law firms advertising their border-crossing help, and asked whether any DUI clients wanted to speak to me. Not surprisingly, there were no takers.

Marisa Feil, based in Montreal, is one of the best-known immigration attorneys handling such cases — around 600 this year, she says.

She points out that the Canadians have access to something called the National Crime Information Center, which is run by the FBI. It is a computerized database of documented criminal records, commonly known as the FBI rap sheet.

It will show up when your passport is scanned.

Says Feil, “The database will show arrests and charges, not only convictions; if you have nothing in your past, it will say your record is clear.”

The FBI says the rap sheet is based on fingerprint submissions from “authorized criminal justice agencies.” When you’re arrested for a DUI, you’re likely to be fingerprinted.

Feil recommends something that some might know they can do: getting a copy of their FBI background for $18 by applying for it on the FBI’s website.

“The objective of getting your record pulled is to see what the CBSA can see when you arrive at the border,” Feil says. “Some people are not sure if something they received a driving ticket for will appear on their criminal record, and this is a way to know in advance if you should take some action before going to the Canadian border.”

That 2 a.m. drive after the bars close sure gets costly.