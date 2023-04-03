Campus Towers in Longview received a $3,000 grant from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund to replace the old roof of the senior living facility’s storage building.

The storage unit holds lockers for senior residents to keep items that doesn’t fit in their apartments. Campus Towers Administrator Marchelle Knapp said the roof had reached the end of its life span and was in danger of leaking when they applied for the grant.

The donation from Weyerhaeuser covered about 40% of the project cost and Knapp said Campus Towers paid for the rest. The roof repair was completed over the last month.

The Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund grants donations to projects in the areas where the timber company runs mills or manages forests. The fund has given money to the Teen Center near Lake Sacajawea in Longview, the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County and the Children’s Discovery Museum over the last four years, among other projects.