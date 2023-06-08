The Longview retirement home Campus Towers celebrated earlier this week the start of construction on its $2.4 million affordable senior housing project called Campus Cottages at 20th Avenue and Olympia Way.

Campus Cottages will feature eight, one-bedroom apartments for seniors on a fixed income. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2024, with leasing commencing immediately.

After three years of working to secure funding and permits, the project is now underway thanks to donations and a grant from Cowlitz County, according to a press release from Campus Towers. The Cowlitz County commissioners awarded the project $752,200 in January.

The Construction Kickoff Celebration on Saturday, June 3 saw around 80 attendees who heard inspiring words from Longview Mayor Mary Alice Wallis and County Commissioner Dennis Webber, the press release states.

Pastor Mark Schmutz expressed gratitude for the county grant funding that propelled the project forward.

Operated by Northlake Baptist Church, Campus Towers was founded in 1971 in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The main building has 89 studio and one-bedroom apartments, and another section has seven units.

Campus Towers also received a $3,000 grant from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund for a separate project to replace the roof of the senior living facility’s storage building, which was completed in the spring.