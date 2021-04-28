Cameras at Willow Grove Park lead to 'sticker shock' for Longview Port Commission

Wilson said even after the fact, cameras offer families and park users “the assurance of accountability.”

“We owe it to the community to improve the experience rather than concede that bad people will have bad behaviors,” Wilson said.

The two current cameras at the boat launch have been used in the past to help law enforcement identify suspects, Burton said in response to a question from Averett.

Burton said another option was to spend $30,000 to $50,000 to do a scope of work for adding more cameras to the boat launch area, since Willow Grove Park is gated and locked at night and has security during the day, while the boat launch is open 24/7.

Wilson said he would prefer to go out to bid for 11 infrared cameras with the capability to livestream like WDOT traffic cameras to see what companies might offer in a competitive bid process.

Erickson said he did not want livestreaming, saying the idea that anyone could watch a family having a picnic at the park “frightening” and too “Big Brother” for him.

The commission did not take action, instead planning to have a further discussion at a later meeting to define what they would like to see at the park.

