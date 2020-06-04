Calvary Community Church to being in-person services June 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calvary Community Church will restart in-person worship services June 14 with a cap of 50 people at one time, according to a church press release.

While online services will continue, anyone who wants to attend in-person must RSVP by email at office@calvarylv.org as soon as possible.

"Only 50 people can attend at any given time, per the governor’s orders, so we need to know how many people are interested so we can plan accordingly," the press release said.

Social distancing will be maintained and face masks will be required, according to the press release, and Kidz Church and the nursery will not open yet.

"Looking to the near-future, be sure to let us know if you’d be interested in an outside Kidz Church and, if so, how many in your party would participate once it is available," the press release said.

