California Way to close overnight next week for repairs

Roadwork is set to close California Way from Baltimore Street to Seventh Avenue overnight for two days next week.
The roughly 1,000 feet of roadway is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and July 30.
Longview officials report an alternate route will be available and advise motorists to expect delays.
For access to businesses during this closure, contact the contractor C&R Tractor at 360-577-8288.
Learn updates on the roadwork at www.mylongview.com.
