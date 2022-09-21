California Way roadwork expected to cause up to 20-minute delays in Longview

Roadwork on California Way on Thursday and Friday is expected to cause delays in Longview.

Most of California Way is scheduled to be reduced to one lane Thursday to pave streets. On Friday, the intersection between California Way and where 11th Avenue turns into Baltimore Street will be closed.

Longview staff say from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. they are scheduled to pave the intersection of Industrial Way and California Way, then head north and pave the intersection of California Way and 11th Avenue/Baltimore Street.

Flaggers will direct alternating one-way traffic Thursday on California Way, resulting in up to 20-minute delays, the city says.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, the intersection of California Way and 11th Avenue/Baltimore Street will be closed until 5 p.m. at the latest, and detour routes will be posted.

People who work at businesses and live in residences in the construction area will still be able to reach destinations, the city says.