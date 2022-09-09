 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California Way pavement work to cause delays Monday, Tuesday

Drivers should take detours or expect delays during pavement work on California Way on Monday and Tuesday, according to the city of Longview.

Work will begin at the intersection of Industrial Way and California Way and proceed north to the intersection of California Way and Baltimore/11th Street. 

California Way will be one lane, one way alternating traffic with flaggers from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The intersection with Baltimore/11th Street will be closed staring at 7 a.m. Tuesday until grinding operations finish, likely around noon. 

Delays of 20 minutes are possible. Detours will be posted and the city strongly encourages drivers to use alternate routes. 

