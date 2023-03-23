The Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia return to Longview’s Columbia Theatre this weekend for their “2023 Cabaret: A Night to Remember,” with a nod to the city’s centennial celebration.

This year’s cabaret will feature singing performances, tap dancing, a showgirl number, three tap dance numbers, and even a tinge of Longview’s 100-year history.

Skits will feature city founder R.A. Long in conversation with contemporary Longview characters, commenting on how Long’s vision for Longview has taken shape. Long will be played by Longview’s own Peter Oulette, who, along with his family, performed in Director Jamie Donegan’s first Cabaret Follies 33 years ago.

“We have a lot of fun,” said Donegan. “People are coming together again and who knew that it would be so huge.”

This is Donegan’s 34th year directing the cabaret in Longview. Donegan, and P.J. Peterson, chairman of the 2023 Cabaret, are excited to return to charity performances like Cabaret Follies after a three-year pandemic-caused hiatus.

“We’re doing this for two purposes,” said Peterson. “One is to have fun and the other is raise money for a worthwhile organization.”

Ticket proceeds from the three performances benefit Youth and Family Link program services.

“I think there’s just this eagerness, everybody’s so excited to be back,” said Donegan. “It’s a family, there are many people that have been in all the shows that I’ve done here.”

The cast of “A Night to Remember” has been rehearsing for the past month, practicing songs, skits and dance numbers.

“In the old days, we always did like these big showgirl numbers and everything,” said Donegan laughing. “But you know, nowadays, most people don’t want to do that kind of number and so I’m doing one that’s sort of a funny take on it, where the showgirls get in a fight.”

First started in 1949, this year’s Cabaret Follies marks the 74th anniversary of the community musical variety show.

If you go What: "2023 Cabaret: A Night to Remember." When: 7 p.m., Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday. Where: Lower Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Info: 360-575-8499 or www.columbiatheatre.com

“These variety shows that involve the community are really, really valuable. Not just the actual show, which is entertaining and a lot of fun for people to attend. But it’s very valuable for the community building that happens with the show. And I think that has been sorely missed,” said Donegan.