Seven residents and two dogs where displaced Saturday morning in northern Kelso after an unattended candle caused a mobile home to catch fire, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the 200 block of Holcomb Avenue after 10:17 a.m. and encountered a mobile home, which was 50% on fire, according to a department press release.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines as they squashed the fire 14 minutes after their arrival. One firefighter needed treatment for heat-related issues. The mobile home was declared a total loss, and all seven residents made it out safe.

The American Red Cross is set to assist those involved with shelter and other support.

Officials are pointing toward an unattended burning candle as the cause of the blaze.

Three fire engines, a medic unit, and a chief officer responded, as well as Cowlitz County Sheriff Deputies and Cowlitz County Public Utilities District also responded to the incident.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue says they responded to another home earlier in the day regarding another unattended candle, but smoke detectors alerted the residents in time.