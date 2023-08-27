An art installation, titled "Endless Probability," by artist Ben Dye sits on display on the corner of Commerce Avenue and Vandercook Way in Longview on Friday, Aug. 25. The installation is part of the Longview Outdoor Gallery.
An art installation, titled "Universal Beginnings," by Artist Tim Foertsch sits on display on the corner of Commerce Avenue and Broadway Street in Longview on Friday, Aug. 25. This sculpture is one of three donated to the nonprofit Longview Outdoor Gallery from the artist since the group formed around 2010. The remaining pieces were purchased by the nonprofit by raising money, then donated to the city of Longview.
An art installation, titled "A Soothing Melody," by artist Leon White sits on display on the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hudson Street in Longview on Friday, Aug. 25. This sculpture is one of three donated to the nonprofit Longview Outdoor Gallery from the artist. The remaining pieces were purchased by the nonprofit by raising money, then donated to the city of Longview.
An art installation, titled "Miracle Grow With Bluebirds," by artist Leon White sits on display on the corner of Broadway Street and 12th Avenue in Longview on Friday, Aug. 25. The piece was part of the Longview Outdoor Gallery's first exhibit more than a decade ago, but wasn't added as a permeant piece until 2023. "It's full circle," said the nonprofit's President Laurel Murphy. "It was here in the beginning and we've got it now."