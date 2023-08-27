"Every city, every town of any size, it's essential they have some footprint in the art world. Art is important for every city. It's just one of those expressions that makes a city, offers more balance to a city, to a community. We felt back in 2010, there was very little art in downtown. There was some for sure, Broadway Gallery, Columbia Theatre, which add to the arts presence, but as far as physical art, there was very little downtown. It was mainly because our board is strong believers in the arts."

— Hans Schaufus, Longview Outdoor Gallery co-founder