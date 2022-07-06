Button raffle winners announced for Longview's Go 4th Festival

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the first round of its 2022 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance Go 4th festivities.
Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
Winning numbers, prizes
3011: $1,000 from ANC Movers.
3803: Dinner gift certificates.
2778: $100 gift certificate from Copies Today.
3650: Sewing machine from Longview Sewing.
1417: Guitar from Pets, Pawns and Instruments.
1518: one month free classes from Shinju Dojo.
1156: one month free classes from Shinju Dojo.
4687: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff's Hair Styling.
4799: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff's Hair Styling.
4663: lunch gift certificates.
