Businessman, civil engineer square off for seat on Cowlitz PUD commission

The two men running to replace Dena Diamond-Ott as a Cowlitz PUD commissioner both say they would best fill the gap left by the Kalama businesswoman’s retirement and cross-country move later this year.
Bicoastal Media Market Manager Bruce Pollock said his business acumen, amassed over a nearly 40-year career in the broadcast radio industry, prepares him to keep a keen eye on budgets and build working relationships with PUD clients.
“This year came along and people said, ‘Bruce, you would be perfect for the PUD.’ … The thought was, ‘Bruce, we want your business background.’ I thrive on budget, PnLs (profit and loss), I understand revenues, revenue streams. I understand how to make a profit.”
Cowlitz County Utilities Manger Patrick Harbison said his experience as a civil engineer writing county codes and advocating for state policy changes enables him to take over as a legislative liaison for the commission.
“With Dena Diamond-Ott moving to Texas and not being in the position anymore, I felt we needed someone that had the background and the knowledge she was fulfilling in the board as the legislative and lawmaking rule area,” Harbison said. “In my job in the county, that’s what I do for public works. I write a lot of our codes and rules. I’ve also been heavily involved in stormwater rulemaking at the state level.”
The men agree on most points: The PUD should try its best to keep rates low for customers, improve outreach and communication in the community and continue to add green power to its portfolio to meet the requirements of the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, which requires Washington’s electric utilities to eliminate carbon emissions from their energy resources by 2045.
Whichever man voters choose to fill the District 1 seat, which represents Kelso and South Cowlitz County, will earn a six-year term on the PUD’s non-partisan, three-member governing board. The term will overlap with the negotiation timeline for the PUD’s contract with Bonneville Power Administration.
The PUD buys more than 90% of its wholesale power from BPA, and both candidates agree that the contract negotiation will be one of the most important matters for the PUD in the coming years.
The current contract expires in 2028. It is a 17-year “block-slice” contract, which means the PUD is required to take a certain amount of power (the block) but also gets a portion of any excess power generated by BPA (the slice) to use or sell.
Harbison said the block-slice contract has been “very good for us” because it helped the PUD build up its budget reserve. However, commissioners should consider whether the block-slice format will continue to work the same way before inking a similar agreement.
Pollock said the PUD must “protect ratepayers” with the contract. To get the “juice to go in and negotiate,” the PUD should join with other utility districts and the Washington Public Utility District Association “as a consortium.”
“The contract will not be signed during our time in the next six years, but we will certainly have input into the design of that contract. Do we want a long-term contract for 17 years again? I don’t know yet. I have a lot to learn on that,” Pollock said.
Pollock has sat in on PUD commission meetings since February to prepare for a potential position on the board, he said. He’s also earned the “blessing” from the president of Bicoastal Media to pursue a political position and adapt his work schedule as needed.
A number of Cowlitz County leaders have encouraged his bid for commissioner. Pollock said his list of supporters includes Longview City Council members Mary Alice Wallis and Mike Wallin; Lower Columbia College President Chris Bailey; local business owners Rob and Janin Elam, Melissa and Ray Vandervalk and Greg and April Hoffman, among others.
He said he expects his existing connections in the community to “enhance” his role on the commission.
“I think I have those relationships. ... I think I have a bigger public voice out there to help the PUD,” Pollock said. “And I know how to serve customers.”
Harbison currently sits as chairman of the PUD’s Electric Rate Advisory Committee, a 15-member committee appointed by the commission. He already has an understanding of the PUD’s budget and how it affects rates, he said. He also knows how the legislative process works, so he can easily advocate for ratepayers in policy discussions at the state level.
“I’m not as much of a name dropper as Bruce, but I did talk to many people who did encourage me that I’d be a great fit to run,” Harbison said. “I take everyone’s opinions into consideration before I make mine. Working with politicians, both on city councils or board of (county) commissioners, I’ve learned to do what’s best for the ratepayer and not what’s going to be best for the board itself.”
