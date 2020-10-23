Businessman, civil engineer square off for seat on Cowlitz PUD commission

The men agree on most points: The PUD should try its best to keep rates low for customers, improve outreach and communication in the community and continue to add green power to its portfolio to meet the requirements of the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, which requires Washington’s electric utilities to eliminate carbon emissions from their energy resources by 2045.

Whichever man voters choose to fill the District 1 seat, which represents Kelso and South Cowlitz County, will earn a six-year term on the PUD’s non-partisan, three-member governing board. The term will overlap with the negotiation timeline for the PUD’s contract with Bonneville Power Administration.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The PUD buys more than 90% of its wholesale power from BPA, and both candidates agree that the contract negotiation will be one of the most important matters for the PUD in the coming years.

The current contract expires in 2028. It is a 17-year “block-slice” contract, which means the PUD is required to take a certain amount of power (the block) but also gets a portion of any excess power generated by BPA (the slice) to use or sell.