Businesses opening, events planned and volunteers needed, say Castle Rock Community Development Alliance speakers

CASTLE ROCK — A nonprofit that promotes local businesses, events and tourism held its first meeting in two years Monday to a packed house inside the city’s elementary school cafeteria.

The Castle Rock Community Development Alliance was formed roughly 17 years ago as part of a marketing plan for the city, and is headed by Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg.

Speakers at the two-hour meeting said the alliance’s plan has worked. Nearly a decade ago, about 39% of downtown storefronts were empty, while roughly only 1% is empty today, said Alliance Vice President Mike Vorse.

Dozens of local business and organization representatives shared updates at the meeting.

Businesses

The owner of a Hawaiian barbecue restaurant called NW Sunshine, which was previously located in The Merk in Longview, is looking to open a Front Avenue Northwest storefront next to the Pastime Saloon, according to Vorse’s presentation at the meeting. An opening date was not released.

Vorse said the Castle Rock Bakery off Huntington Avenue is scheduled to reopen in April after a new owner took over the business from Shelley Martin, who retired in the summer after owning the bakery for roughly 18 years.

Fibre Federal Credit Union on Front Avenue Southwest installed an ATM with the ability to cash checks and make withdraws and deposits with a virtual branch employee, according to the company’s Community Engagement and Education Coordinator Bailey Roberts. The service is available on Saturdays, when the branch is closed, she added.

Organizations

The Castle Rock Fair is scheduled to return for the first time in two years from July 14 to 16, and event organizers are looking for volunteers.

Volunteers also are needed at the Mt. St. Helens Motorcycle Club. A club representative said the group is rebuilding the grandstand at the organization’s track, which hosts flat-track motorcycle racing west of downtown off Fair Lane.

The Castle Rock CARE Coalition is looking for people to join a mentor program to eat lunch with students and can be reached at crcarecoalition@gmail.com. CARE stands for Community for Action, Response and Empowerment.

Val Halleck-Tinney of the North County Recreational Association — the nonprofit that manages the sports complex off West Side Highway — said the organization is in need of a $20,000 lawn mower. The complex’s Facebook page is facebook.com/pages/North-County-Sports-Complex.

The Castle Rock Senior Center on Second Avenue Southwest is planning to restart its hot meals program, said President Alice Carrick. The organization offers bunco on Mondays; double-deck pinochle on Tuesdays; single-deck pinochle on Thursdays; and bingo on Saturdays, according to its Facebook page.

Alliance

The alliance had $47,731 in total assets as of the end of 2021, according to a balance sheet presented at the meeting. Castle Rock Blooms — the organization that has been nationally recognized for the flowers they plant around the city — has almost $18,000 of the funds and the Festival of Lights has $21,000.

The alliance hosts two annual holiday events: The Festival of Lights in December and the Halloween Jamboree in October. The jamboree helps pay for city banners to promote events, said Castle Rock Blooms Coordinator Nancy Chennault.

The alliance became a nonprofit in 2015. Alliance donations purchased the Castle Rock sign and water feature on the south end of town.

The organization also took over management of the Castle Rock Visitor Center in a contract the city approved last week. Vorse said he hopes the center can open by Memorial Day, after being closed during the pandemic.

