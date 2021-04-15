Businesses, city organizations team up to beautify county

Economic development officials say Lower Columbia Region primed for growth as businesses seek to flee urban areas The pandemic has sparked a rush of businesses interested in relocating to Cowlitz County, according to Cowlitz Economic Development Council Pr…

Cowlitz Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope said clean-up efforts are important to the local economy because businesses relocate based on a city’s aesthetics, as well as amenities like schools and recreation options.

“Year after year people used to say, ‘We’re 40 minutes from Portland,’” Cope said about how businesses were recruited to Cowlitz County. “Now we focus on what you want to have here instead.”

Cope also spearheads Longview’s annual beautification event, which she said likely will be held before Mother’s Day this year.

She said her recent efforts are a continuation of years of local clean-up events. She is currently helping the Kelso Downtown Revitalization Association reapply for nonprofit status through the state.

Castle Rock

In Castle Rock, a decade of beautifying the city has paid off, said Castle Rock Blooms Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Chennault.

Channault said about 40% of downtown Castle Rock storefronts were empty about 10 years ago. Today, she said only one storefront is available.

She attributed the business growth to organizations like Castle Rock Blooms.