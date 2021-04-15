Businesses, city organizations team up to beautify county

For the last decade, The Stripper Antiques owner Tracy Laurinat has planted flowers on city property across the street from his Allen Street business in Kelso.
Tuesday, Laurinant bought begonias to plant under the Allen Street Bridge. He plans to add a bench to go with the two drums of geraniums already there.
His green thumb isn’t just a hobby, he said, but part of a plan to attract shoppers, businesses and residents to Kelso.
“When people see a nice clean area, they think people in this area care about it,” said Laurinat.
Business organizations in Kelso and Castle Rock are creating economic stability by cleaning city streets and planting flowers in public spaces.
Kelso
Laurinant is a member of the newly reformed Kelso Downtown Revitalization Association, a nonprofit comprised of city businesses owners.
The association, as well as the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, is holding its third annual clean-up day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will meet at the Kelso city hall parking lot and break into groups to pick up garbage like cigarette butts that collect in gutters and convenience store to-go cups that litter streets.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves and equipment, as well as wear masks and social distance.
Cowlitz Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope said clean-up efforts are important to the local economy because businesses relocate based on a city’s aesthetics, as well as amenities like schools and recreation options.
“Year after year people used to say, ‘We’re 40 minutes from Portland,’” Cope said about how businesses were recruited to Cowlitz County. “Now we focus on what you want to have here instead.”
Cope also spearheads Longview’s annual beautification event, which she said likely will be held before Mother’s Day this year.
She said her recent efforts are a continuation of years of local clean-up events. She is currently helping the Kelso Downtown Revitalization Association reapply for nonprofit status through the state.
Castle Rock
In Castle Rock, a decade of beautifying the city has paid off, said Castle Rock Blooms Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Chennault.
Channault said about 40% of downtown Castle Rock storefronts were empty about 10 years ago. Today, she said only one storefront is available.
She attributed the business growth to organizations like Castle Rock Blooms.
Castle Rock Blooms is a local iteration of a national beautification initiative called America in Bloom that aims to enhance communities by planting flowers and trees. The city has won several first-place horticulture contests through the program.
The local chapter falls under the Castle Rock Community Development Alliance, an organization that promotes businesses and events.
“The Castle Rock Community Development Alliance is all about promoting economic sustainability in the community,” Chennault said. “A big important part of that is quality of life and quality of place.”
Castle Rock Blooms volunteers will work on a landscaping project Saturday at the new picnic area at the North County Recreation Complex off West Side Highway in Castle Rock. Other helpers include members of the Boy Scouts and AmeriCorps.
Chennault said she expects about 30 people to attend the event where participants will maintain social distancing.
In one of its first events since re-forming, the Kelso Downtown Revitalization Association on Saturday will host a cleanup of downtown Kelso.
To Cope, whether people are in the public or private sector, one goal remains the same: enhancing where “you live, work and play.”
“Whenever I talked to businesses, citizens, nonprofits, all they really want is just a clean, quality, nice, safe place to call home,” she said.