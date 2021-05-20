Businesses back downtown: Longview's The Merk focuses on retail with new sewing shop, sign store

Longview business owners, like their predecessors nearly a century prior, are filling the downtown building The Merk to create a shopping destination.
The building on the corner of Broadway Street and Commerce Avenue opened in 1923 as a company store for Long-Bell Lumber, the business that founded the city.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Today, all the business spaces are rented, according to owner Barry Isenhart.
Like decades prior, the building boasts retail shops and salons, plus a clothing store, toy shop, chocolatier, coffee shop, restaurant and more.
The Merk’s business owners are using the building’s past to shape its present as they work to create a shopping center and community, where artists can sell merchandise and locals can take classes.
‘Shifting the culture’
Jen Albright-Burns opened her store, Forest Stone & Sea, inside The Merk in February 2020.
Cowlitz County has two new places to shop for Mother’s Day gifts: a houseplant specialty store in Longview and an artisan soap shop in Kelso.
She said that, just a few years prior, the building housed mostly offices, not retail shops. The Merk, she said, is having a “resurgence,” making the building more of a true mercantile.
Today, Albright-Burns said the building’s small business owners are committed to marketing and growing foot traffic.
Forest Stone & Sea said she sells crystals, tarot cards, oracle cards and other items to “help you create that space of calm and spirit.”
If Jen Albright-Burns starts to feel overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of daily life, she heads to the forest to recharge. If she can’t get…
Before Albright-Burns opened her brick-and-mortar, she sold items at pop-up artisan shows. She helped organize similar events at The Merk before the pandemic.
She said up to 15 vendors sold items at The Merk’s foyer during the evenings on the first Thursdays of the month, coinciding with another event that promoted independent businesses downtown. She hopes to restart the markets once state pandemic restrictions are lifted.
“A lot of great things are happening here,” Albright-Burns said. “It’s all about shifting the culture of making this a destination shopping area.”
History
By 1950, the building’s original department store closed and was purchased by the Seattle-based department store chain The Bon Marche, according to The Merk’s website.
Britney Collings started her business, Jade Ann Clothing, in a familiar location for many small businesses — her garage.
When the Three Rivers Mall opened in 1987, some retailers moved the two miles east to Kelso, and downtown was no longer a prime shopping destination.
The change, said Cowlitz County Historical Museum Curator Bill Watson, was prompted by additional development and technology.
“As things grew, people spread out a little more, more people had cars to drive further,” he said.
Choosing downtown
It was at one of The Merk’s pop-up shops where businesses owners Jessica and Dustin Westcott decided they wanted to open a permeant location inside the historic building.
“I like the feeling of the building and just the old-time vibe downtown with all the shops,” Jessica Westcott said.
The Westcotts opened South Pine Design in November 2020 to sell custom metal signs, art and fire pits when vendor options like local fairs closed during the pandemic. Jessica Westcott said she draws images based on clients’ ideas and her husband carves out designs on a plasma cutting table.
Their store is open 11-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and the couple also sells online at www.southpinedesignsonline.com.
When Katelyn Hanson was looking to open a brick-and-mortar for her business Some Stitches, downtown Longview was her first choice as well.
Hanson opened in mid-April to sell fabrics, sewing and quilting patterns and kits for cross stitching, crocheting and knitting. She launched somestitches.com in February.
Some Stitches is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and 1:30-5 p.m. Saturdays. Starting, May 29, her Saturday hours will change to 11-3 p.m.
Hanson said she hopes to lead sewing classes in The Merk’s entryway by the fall to teach others how to make their own clothes — a skill she had to teach herself because of the lack of local training.
“I’ve needed to have people show me how to do things to give me the confidence to do it on my own,” she said.
Hanson encouraged others to overcome the fear of change — whether learning a new skill at any age or opening a new business.
Shop owners in The Merk, she said, have been welcoming and supportive of the novice business owner. There is an energy of enthusiasm on Commerce Avenue, she said.
“I’m just excited to be part of the downtown businesses because everyone is so excited about our little town,” she said.