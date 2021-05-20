Businesses back downtown: Longview's The Merk focuses on retail with new sewing shop, sign store

Forest Stone & Sea said she sells crystals, tarot cards, oracle cards and other items to “help you create that space of calm and spirit.”

Before Albright-Burns opened her brick-and-mortar, she sold items at pop-up artisan shows. She helped organize similar events at The Merk before the pandemic.

She said up to 15 vendors sold items at The Merk’s foyer during the evenings on the first Thursdays of the month, coinciding with another event that promoted independent businesses downtown. She hopes to restart the markets once state pandemic restrictions are lifted.

“A lot of great things are happening here,” Albright-Burns said. “It’s all about shifting the culture of making this a destination shopping area.”

History

By 1950, the building’s original department store closed and was purchased by the Seattle-based department store chain The Bon Marche, according to The Merk’s website.

When the Three Rivers Mall opened in 1987, some retailers moved the two miles east to Kelso, and downtown was no longer a prime shopping destination.

The change, said Cowlitz County Historical Museum Curator Bill Watson, was prompted by additional development and technology.