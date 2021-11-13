YMCA opens new family zone with climbing wall and teen center

Gone are four of the five little-used racquetball courts at the Longview YMCA. In their place, a family zone with a basketball court, obstacle course, child watch area, teen room and family game room will open to the public Nov. 20.
YMCA of Southwest Washington Chief Executive Officer Janine Manny said the renovated courts and mezzanine are part of a vision she’s had for the building since she started working at the YMCA in 2009.
“It’s been my dream since way back then to have a safe supervised place for kids to play, for all ages,” she said.
The new family zone is “bright and cheerful and welcoming,” Manny said, a drastic change from the old space, with concrete floors and a darker color scheme.
Children at the YMCA’s day camps love the new spaces, they said Thursday, and were excited to use them regularly.
The project was paid for by an anonymous gift of $250,000 earmarked for a family zone.
Manny said the local family foundation does not want to be named, but chose the YMCA and the specific project because they “really wanted to do something that would benefit the kids in the area.”
Except for family swim time, Manny said there were not a lot of activities for families to do together at the YMCA. “A place where kids and families can share healthy activities is a plus for the community,” she said.
About 5,000 square feet in the building that included five racquetball courts and a mezzanine above the courts was not used often Manny said because the racquetball courts are not very popular.
However, “the racquetball players we have are important to us,” she said, so the board decided to leave one court — “the best court” — in the space.
While finding a contractor during the COVID-19 pandemic was tricky, Manny said work moved ahead earlier this year. Running water and bathrooms were added to the space. Of the four remaining courts, one was turned into a child watch area called Rainbow Corner, one became a kids’ basketball gym, one became an obstacle course room and one was turned into a family room.
The mezzanine became the teen hangout room, with video games, a television, a homework area and furniture. Manny said while the YMCA doesn’t yet have an official teen after-school program, it’s on her to-do list.
The child watch center is not a child care, Manny emphasized, but rather a place where children can be dropped off for no more than two hours for supervised play while parents or guardians work out or use the other YMCA facilities. It already is open with limited hours, in advance of the rest of the areas.
The kids’ basketball gym contains a 10-foot basket and an 8-foot basket that can be raised to 10 feet when there are no small children playing.
“We have two full-sized gyms, but they’re often scheduled with programs so there’s no place to shoot baskets,” Manny said. “Now there is.”
The “obstacle room” has a climbing wall for children 6 to 12 years old and a “ninja course” consisting of a cargo net to climb up, monkey bars to go across, and other ropes, rings and handholds.
In the family game room are an air hockey table, two ping-pong tables, a foosball setup and corn hole. Manny said the YMCA held back some of the grant money to eventually purchase more games once they see what people like and want.
She said staffing shortages are on ongoing problem for the YMCA, so hours still are tentative for the new spaces. As more staff is hired and trained, hours of operation will expand.
The rules for managing the new space also are still in the works, she said. There likely will be some kind of sign-in or reservation system, as well as drop-in hours, to ensure the areas don’t become overcrowded.
During the Nov. 20 open house, Manny said not all areas will be open for playing. The event is designed more for the community see what the YMCA has done with the gift.
Manny said there are other YMCA projects she would like to see done in the future. She hopes other people interested in donating will see how the YMCA was “a very good steward with the gift and got a lot done.”