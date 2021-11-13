YMCA opens new family zone with climbing wall and teen center

“We have two full-sized gyms, but they’re often scheduled with programs so there’s no place to shoot baskets,” Manny said. “Now there is.”

The “obstacle room” has a climbing wall for children 6 to 12 years old and a “ninja course” consisting of a cargo net to climb up, monkey bars to go across, and other ropes, rings and handholds.

In the family game room are an air hockey table, two ping-pong tables, a foosball setup and corn hole. Manny said the YMCA held back some of the grant money to eventually purchase more games once they see what people like and want.

She said staffing shortages are on ongoing problem for the YMCA, so hours still are tentative for the new spaces. As more staff is hired and trained, hours of operation will expand.

The rules for managing the new space also are still in the works, she said. There likely will be some kind of sign-in or reservation system, as well as drop-in hours, to ensure the areas don’t become overcrowded.

During the Nov. 20 open house, Manny said not all areas will be open for playing. The event is designed more for the community see what the YMCA has done with the gift.