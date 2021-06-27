YMCA, New Song partner for popular summer camp program

This year, the YMCA’s popular summer adventure camp is bouncing back from the COVID-19 summer of 2020 with a new outdoor home base: New Song Worship Center in Lexington.
“They get the best of both worlds,” YMCA of Southwest Washington Chief Executive Officer Janine Manny said. “They get to play outside and also get to come back here and go swimming.”
New Song Pastor Marv Kasemeier said he’s always looking for community groups to partner with because he wants the entire community to enjoy and benefit from the church’s land.
“This partnership represents part of my vision and long-term goals for our property,” he said.
The YMCA has run summer adventure camps for decades. Manny said they used to have a summer camp at Spirit Lake. That camp was lost in the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.
“It was a beautiful spot,” she said. “Then for a long time someone was letting us use a spot on the Kalama River, but we can’t use that spot now.”
Last year, because of COVID-19, the YMCA held camp in the building, which was “kind of hard” on the kids, Manny said. The YMCA is searching for a new camp property. Until then, they started a partnership with New Song.
“It’s a YMCA program, but we’re allowed to offer that program to different facilities,” Manny said. “It’s working out really well for us and Marv said he loves having the kids out there.”
The summer camp is completely full for the entire nine-week program because parents are searching for things for kids to do this summer, Manny said. At the camp, children 6 to 13 years old create arts and crafts; play sports, archery and games; go swimming; and take field trips.
Each week has a theme. This first week was Disney week, and next week is Party in the USA week. Later in the summer, kids get Animal Week, Garden Week and Water Week.
“It’s a good program and someday we’ll have an outdoor camp again, a place to do overnight camp for a week at a time,” Manny said. “Right now it’s a day camp, but it’s very popular.”
Camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and costs $140 a week for YMCA members and $165 a week for nonmembers, with some additional $15 fees for certain activity weeks.
Kasemeier said the church land is great for summer camps and community programs because it has three buildings to use, including a full-size gymnasium with a stage and a projector.
The gym is unfinished, and has been “for 40 years,” Kasemeier said. In 2019, the church paid off the last of its mortgage, so now it can direct its funds to improvements.
“We’re looking for community partners to help” with the renovations, Kasemeier said. “We want to do it right and have it last for a long time.”
Both Manny and Kasemeier are looking to the future of the partnership, especially as the Kelso School District is set to open a new elementary school in Lexington this fall.
“If this summer works out well, if this partnerships works, then there’s a new school in Lexington and some of those kids are already part of our after-school program, so we are considering having an after-school program there and here (at the YMCA building),” Manny said.
With so many families living in Lexington, Manny said it would be more convenient for parents to be able to collect their kids from a nearby after-school program.
Kasemeier said he’d love to see after-school programs, and his long-term goal is to have a community center open to the community 18 hours a day, seven days a week, providing a safe space and activities similar to a parks and recreation model, he said.
“I would love to do that from our property in this part of the county,” he said.
With the new school opening and population in Lexington growing, Manny said she thinks “that he’s on the right track for families who live out there.”
Those big goals are just playing to the church’s strengths, Kasemeier said: “I asked myself, ‘what does New Song do well?’ And it creates space for great things to happen.”