YMCA, New Song partner for popular summer camp program

This year, the YMCA’s popular summer adventure camp is bouncing back from the COVID-19 summer of 2020 with a new outdoor home base: New Song Worship Center in Lexington.

“They get the best of both worlds,” YMCA of Southwest Washington Chief Executive Officer Janine Manny said. “They get to play outside and also get to come back here and go swimming.”

New Song Pastor Marv Kasemeier said he’s always looking for community groups to partner with because he wants the entire community to enjoy and benefit from the church’s land.

“This partnership represents part of my vision and long-term goals for our property,” he said.

The YMCA has run summer adventure camps for decades. Manny said they used to have a summer camp at Spirit Lake. That camp was lost in the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

“It was a beautiful spot,” she said. “Then for a long time someone was letting us use a spot on the Kalama River, but we can’t use that spot now.”

Last year, because of COVID-19, the YMCA held camp in the building, which was “kind of hard” on the kids, Manny said. The YMCA is searching for a new camp property. Until then, they started a partnership with New Song.