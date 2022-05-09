Windermere Kelso/Longview folds into larger regional branch, closes Kelso office

Windermere Kelso/Longview is being consolidated into a larger Windermere franchise that will cover Clark and Cowlitz counties.

The Kelso office will be joining Windermere Northwest Living, a Windermere franchise created in March through a consolidation of multiple Windermere offices in Southwest Washington with Real Living, a real estate group that dropped its name in 2021. Chad and Hollie Sessions founded the Real Living branch in Southwest Washington and now manage the Windermere Northwest Living franchise.

As part of the consolidation process, Windermere move from its location on West Main Street in Kelso into an office at 711 Vandercook Way in Longview. The Northwest Living franchise opened the Vandercook office last fall.

“We’re excited because it seems like a really good fit from a culture standpoint and we are really excited to be able to serve the community even better with the joining of the two offices,” Chad Sessions said Monday.

A press release announcing the merger Monday said the new Longview office will have 43 real estate agents, becoming the largest set of agents under one roof in Cowlitz County. Windermere Northwest Living will have roughly 230 agents covering Southwest Washington following the merger.

Windermere built the two-story, $4.5 million office complex on West Main in 2007 to house itself, Three Rivers Eye Care and other local businesses.

According to the press release, Windermere plans to maintain a smaller service office in Cathlamet.

