Willow Grove Park renovation project close to finish line

The final phase of the Willow Grove Park renovation project is on track to be completed next year after commissioners approved a $234,000 expense to finish picnic table pavilions, add signage and complete a viewing platform.
Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said the project, which started in 2019, is funded by two grants. One grant from the state Office of Recreation focused on the boat launch area, which is nearly finished. The Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account grant of $891,000 helped the port renovate the bathrooms; add a walkway and new interpretive signs; and build three small, three medium and one large picnic structure.
The port will be reimbursed for half of the expense by the grant, Burton said. The commission previously approved allocations of about $230,000 in 2019 and $415,000 in 2020 for the work.
The final $234,000 allocation “will take us through the end of this year and roll over into next and complete the work,” Burton told the commissioners.
Redistricting
After every federal census, public ports must re-evaluate their districts to ensure the population in each district is still balanced. In 2011, the port made changes to District 2 and District 3, moving about 2,500 people from District 2 into District 3.
This year, the 2020 census showed the districts still are balanced and within 2% of the target populations of 30,300. The commission decided not to adjust the boundaries.
District 1 has 29,700 people, a loss of 571 people from 2010, while District 2 has 30,700 people, up 460 from 2010, and District 3 has 30,400 people, up 111 people from the last redistricting.
“I don’t think there’s enough of a change,” Commissioner Doug Averett said.
IRCE
The commission also approved a resolution that the port would match $50.2 million to apply for a $16 million federal grant for the Industrial Rail Corridor expansion project. The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant is due in late November.
Commissioner Jeff Wilson asked to see a report on what that level of match would do to the port’s available cash flow in the coming years. The project still has an unfunded gap of $66.2 million to fill for phase one.
“How much room do we have to do other things?” he askd. “Does it tie our hands through 2029?”
Leases
The former administrative headquarters of the port will get a new tenant. PNW Metals will lease the space for four years and two months, paying $7,000 per month in 2022 and $7,700 per month in 2023, 2024 and 2025, though there will be inflation increases added in 2024 and 2025.
That is a total net revenue of $361,000 for the port.
The commission also approved a new five-year lease agreement for one of the locomotives used in port operations. The current agreement expires Nov. 1.
However, the port will pay about 16% less per month, after negotiating a rate of $3,194 per month for the locomotive, a savings of about $600 per month.
Fish protection
Longview is joining ports up and down the Columbia River working with the National Marine Fisheries to study the problem of wake stranding. When large ships go by, the waves they generate can sometimes wash young fish, including juvenile salmon, onto beaches and leave them stranded.
The ports of Portland, Longview, Kalama and Vancouver have been working with a representative from the National Marine Fisheries on a solution.
The commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding that the port would share the cost of a multi-year study to create a map of problem beaches, then monitor them to see which fish are getting stranded and how often.
Wilson said while it was an important issue, “when it comes to the public ports, we do not drive those ships” so he doesn’t think the ports should have to “pick up the tab for private industry.”
Commission President Allan Erickson agreed, but said the ports have been told it is their responsibility.