Willow Grove Park renovation project close to finish line

The final phase of the Willow Grove Park renovation project is on track to be completed next year after commissioners approved a $234,000 expense to finish picnic table pavilions, add signage and complete a viewing platform.

Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said the project, which started in 2019, is funded by two grants. One grant from the state Office of Recreation focused on the boat launch area, which is nearly finished. The Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account grant of $891,000 helped the port renovate the bathrooms; add a walkway and new interpretive signs; and build three small, three medium and one large picnic structure.

The port will be reimbursed for half of the expense by the grant, Burton said. The commission previously approved allocations of about $230,000 in 2019 and $415,000 in 2020 for the work.

The final $234,000 allocation “will take us through the end of this year and roll over into next and complete the work,” Burton told the commissioners.

Redistricting

After every federal census, public ports must re-evaluate their districts to ensure the population in each district is still balanced. In 2011, the port made changes to District 2 and District 3, moving about 2,500 people from District 2 into District 3.