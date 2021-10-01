 Skip to main content
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee supports cameras, new trespass policy
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee supports cameras, new trespass policy

West end of Willow Grove Park stock

The west end of Willow Grove Park in late July. 

 Courtney Talak

At a joint Friday workshop between the Port of Longview Board of Commissioners and the Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee, the committee unanimously supported cameras at the park and creating a new trespass policy.

Park Advisory Committee District 1 Representative Mike Randall, District 2 Representative Ann Beal and District 3 Representative Juliann McIvor all said they would like to see more cameras added to the park and boat launch to improve security and protect staff.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson, who has been a vocal supporter of adding more cameras, asked his fellow commissioners to consider holding a public hearing on cameras. 

No action was taken at Friday's three-hour meeting, as it was a workshop discussion only.

Commissioners Allan Erickson and Doug Averett have not supported cameras in the past, saying they are a large expense that will not prevent crime. They both reiterated their positions at Friday's workshop.

"I don’t see that it’s a valuable investment at this point in time," Erickson said.

Averett said he would prefer hiring more security guards over adding more cameras.

Wilson said he wanted to listen to the will of the Park Advisory Committee, as their role was to make suggestions for the commissioners to consider. He said after the meeting that he felt it was unfair to ask the Park Advisory Committee to attend and not keep an open mind to what they suggested. 

"You two have already shut this down," Wilson said of the other two commissioners during the meeting. "I thought this process would be more fair and open."

The commission previously discussed the need for a clear trespassing policy laying out length of time, method of appeal and reasons for trespassers to be removed from the park, such as breaking park rules prohibiting drinking alcohol on the beach.

Port staff said two people this year were issued trespass notices from the park by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department, which covers Willow Grove. Both people appealed the notices, staff said, and now are allowed in the park again.

Port staff will draft a trespass policy and bring it to the Park Advisory Committee and the commission for review in the future.

