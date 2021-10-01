Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee supports cameras, new trespass policy

At a joint Friday workshop between the Port of Longview Board of Commissioners and the Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee, the committee unanimously supported cameras at the park and creating a new trespass policy.

Park Advisory Committee District 1 Representative Mike Randall, District 2 Representative Ann Beal and District 3 Representative Juliann McIvor all said they would like to see more cameras added to the park and boat launch to improve security and protect staff.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson, who has been a vocal supporter of adding more cameras, asked his fellow commissioners to consider holding a public hearing on cameras.

No action was taken at Friday's three-hour meeting, as it was a workshop discussion only.

Commissioners Allan Erickson and Doug Averett have not supported cameras in the past, saying they are a large expense that will not prevent crime. They both reiterated their positions at Friday's workshop.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I don’t see that it’s a valuable investment at this point in time," Erickson said.

Averett said he would prefer hiring more security guards over adding more cameras.