What's next after complaints come in about downtown Longview parking

Two months after new parking rules took effect in downtown Longview, an update already is in the works.

The Downtown Advisory Committee voted Oct. 18 to begin selling parking permits for spaces in three city-owned parking lots along 12th Avenue. The committee's recommendation is for the city to sell permits for up to 15% of the spaces in the Commerce Plaza, Korten's and Schneider lots.

The city sold out of permits for the lots on the 14th Avenue side of downtown. So, the expansion is meant to sell more permits and provide more places for drivers with a permit to park.

The permit expansion needs to be approved by the Longview City Council before it takes effect.

"People don't even think about these lots when they go downtown. So, if we sell specific spaces in the lots, we could create more activity and knowledge that they exist," Longview Community Development Director Ann Rivers said.

For many workers on Commerce Avenue, the change does not address businesses' most common complaint: the two-hour time limit for street parking spaces. An online petition opposing the new rules was created before they took effect at the beginning of September.

Julie Moore has been working at salons in downtown Longview for decades, first as a student then as an employee and manager at Split Enz Salon. Moore said parking in downtown has always been a problem, but the shorter timeframe only makes things tougher.

"It takes two or three hours to get their hair done, more if they want it colored," Moore said. "They want to come enjoy their time without getting penalized."

Eric Wright, co-owner of Storyboard Delights, said he will move his car throughout the day and risk a parking ticket because it's more affordable than the parking permits. Wright said the system puts all of the expense of paying for parking improvements on businesses instead of spreading the cost.

"It feels like the decision was made for the streets without any regard for the people who have to be there all day, every day," Wright said.

In the four main city lots on 14th Avenue, parking permits cost $120 per quarter. The first parking ticket issued in a quarter is $30, though the fine escalates for each ensuing ticket.

Increased parking enforcement rules has spiked the number of tickets. Officers issued 130 tickets for violations of the two-hour parking rules in September, which is more than the number of tickets and warnings — combined — for all offenses in July.

Mary Chennault, who oversees the parking enforcement for the Longview Police Department, said the increase was due to both the new rules and the addition of two police cadets to the enforcement team.

"Ultimately, we want to see the volume of parking tickets for overtime parking go down," Chennault said.

The Community Development office is trying to get the word out about other options for businesses and employees. Parking passes are transferrable, Rivers said, meaning they could be passed between employees working separate shifts instead of requiring each person to have their own pass.

The shorter time limits have brought renewed attention to the one-time parking extension permits the city sells, Rivers said. The extensions allow a car to stay in its spot for an additional two hours but have to be filled out in ink to mark it as a single-use change. The city sells a pack of 10 temp permits for $20.

The downtown committee has talked about a slew of other possible changes at its last two meetings, from assigning parking spots for permits to a new attempt at digital metered parking. For now, though, any major overhaul of the new system is unlikely to happen quickly.

"There's a danger in turning too many dials and not being attentive to the impact of what they change. We're trying to be measured and take solid steps," Rivers said.