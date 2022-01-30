Weyerhaeuser reports record high $2.6 billion in earnings for 2021

Weyerhaeuser Company reported during an earnings call Friday that they recorded a record high revenue in 2021.

The major timber company had net earnings of $2.6 billion over the course of the year, more than three times higher than the $797 million in earnings from 2020. Those sales and earnings resulted in total earnings before interest and taxes of $4.1 billion, which was another record for the company.

Weyerhaeuser CEO Devin Stockfish partially credited the success to the company's wood products division and recent timberland transactions in Washington and Alabama.

Net sales were consistently high throughout all four quarters of the year, though the company's net earnings were higher during the first half of 2021 than the back half. The company said it expected earnings to increase in many areas during the first quarter of 2022.

