Weyerhaeuser announces new chief financial officer

Weyerhaeuser logo

Weyerhaeuser Company 

Weyerhaeuser on Monday announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer. 

David M. Wold was appointed senior vice president and CFO, effective immediately, according to a press release. Wold served as vice president and chief accounting officer since May 2019. He replaces Nancy Loewe, who is leaving the company. 

Wold joined Weyerhaeuser in 2013 and has 20 years of accounting experience, the press release states. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

