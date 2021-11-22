WestRock fined $140,000 for failing to protect workers from COVID-19

WestRock has been fined nearly $140,000 by the Department of Labor & Industries for failing to protect workers from COVID-19 and failing to report COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

An L&I inspection found in March and April 2021, 15 employees who worked at the same machine at WestRock tested positive for COVID-19, and of the 15, one worker died and two others were hospitalized from complications of the virus. In an April Daily News story, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services confirmed at least 10 cases and one death, and in March 2020, the company faced union complaints that workers were being told to work even if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

WestRock, however, did not report the death or the hospitalizations to L&I as required, according to a Monday L&I press release.

WestRock representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning. The press release said the company appealed the citation.

Monday's press release said the inspection "also revealed that WestRock put production needs ahead of worker health and safety."

"In one instance, a machine operator recovering from coronavirus told WestRock’s onsite nurse he was having difficulty walking, was in pain and was having shortness of breath. Another worker at the same machine already had been sent home after testing positive for COVID-19 the same morning," the press release said. "Losing a second worker would have added to the growing list of unavailable workforce and instead of sending a sick employee home, WestRock had him remain on the job with supplemental oxygen."

A formal complaint was filed with the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission under the Washington State Department of Health due to concerns about the nurse’s actions along with the $139,832 fine.

“Employers should never put production before people,” L&I director Joel Sacks said in the press release. “COVID is a serious workplace hazard and when employers don’t follow common sense safety and health practices, the results can be tragic.”

Money from fines is placed in the state's workers compensation supplemental pension fund, helping injured workers and families of those who have died on the job.

