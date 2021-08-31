Wahkiakum County's July unemployment rate is high for region, state, low for county

WAHKIAKUM — Wahkiakum County is leading the region, state and nation in unemployment rates while ranking lower than its own pre-pandemic jobless percentage.
According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, Wahkiakum’s unemployment rate hit 6% in July — 0.3 points higher than the national average and 1 point higher than the state average. Cowlitz County’s July rate measured 5.3%, while Clark County hit 4.6%.
However, Wahkiakum's July jobless average has dropped over the last three years. The rate has halved from July 2020 and is 0.7 points lower than in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
More local jobs also are being offered in Wahkiakum County. The state reports 30 nonfarm jobs were added in the county in July. Logging, as well as state and government jobs each added 10 jobs. The county also has 90 fewer unemployed residents than a year ago, according to the state.
Director of the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce Stacey Lane said the county is on the up.
"I think Wahkiakum County is doing pretty well," she said.
Employment Security Department Regional Economist Scott Bailey said, overall, rural, less populated areas such as Wahkiakum County tend to have higher unemployment than urban areas where there are more job options. As of 2019, the state reports Wahkiakum County had a population of 4,210, and a labor force — meaning the employed and unemployed available for work — of 1,375.
Bailey said the majority of county residents work outside the county, and, as a result, Wahkiakum County residents are dependent on regional job growth as well as local job growth. According to the state, 53% of the county's residents worked outside the county from 2012 to 2016, including about 17% of Wahkiakum's residents who worked in Cowlitz County.
Bailey said "rural, resource-based counties," such as Wahkiakum tend to have more seasonal employment, in industries such as logging and construction, causing unemployment rates to vary over the year.