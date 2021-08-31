Wahkiakum County's July unemployment rate is high for region, state, low for county

WAHKIAKUM — Wahkiakum County is leading the region, state and nation in unemployment rates while ranking lower than its own pre-pandemic jobless percentage.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, Wahkiakum’s unemployment rate hit 6% in July — 0.3 points higher than the national average and 1 point higher than the state average. Cowlitz County’s July rate measured 5.3%, while Clark County hit 4.6%.

However, Wahkiakum's July jobless average has dropped over the last three years. The rate has halved from July 2020 and is 0.7 points lower than in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

More local jobs also are being offered in Wahkiakum County. The state reports 30 nonfarm jobs were added in the county in July. Logging, as well as state and government jobs each added 10 jobs. The county also has 90 fewer unemployed residents than a year ago, according to the state.

Director of the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce Stacey Lane said the county is on the up.

"I think Wahkiakum County is doing pretty well," she said.

