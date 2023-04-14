A Port of Longview employee last week received state recognition from a business group for her work on new projects poised to continue the positive economic trend the port has seen in recent years.

The Washington Economic Development Association recognized Lindsey Harris, the port’s assistant manager of economic development and real estate, as the 2023 emerging professional.

"I want more people to have the opportunity to be successful in their own communities," Harris said in a statement. "I want opportunities for other young professionals to enjoy the work/life balance and to use their skills, experience and education to make their own hometown communities better."

Harris joined the Port of Longview business team in 2014 as an associate, the port said in a news release.

During her time at the port, Harris earned a master's degree in business administration from University of Washington's management program.

She is also working on getting certified in economic development through the National Economic Development Finance Program, the news release says.

"Cowlitz County is perfectly positioned for growth, and we're fortunate to have Lindsey leading the charge," Director of Business Development Christian Clay said in a statement. "It's her commitment to community prosperity that makes her a true emerging leader in economic development."

The Port of Longview has seen a steady stream of revenue in the last few years, breaking its own records when it comes to new dollars. Harris's work has entailed working on $150 million worth of new projects, like the expansive $100 million Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion and a $20 million International Way Grade Separation Project.

The port has used the increase in funds to promote new rail and infrastructure projects such as a potential overpass near one of the busiest parts of the port and demolishing the Berth 4 silo so a new business can take its place.

The port also expects new revenue after its purchase of the 35-acre Skyline Steel lot, which they bought for $9 million as the sole landlord. Harris spoke about this purchase to the Board of Commissioners in February.

This is not the first local economic leader to be recognized by the 2023 WEDA awards. Longview-based NORPAC also earned recognition for its recycled packaging project.