Employers can join Workforce Southwest Washington later this month in Longview or Vancouver for a free lunch and to hear about hiring people recovering from substance-use disorders.

Career Coach Ty Reed is set to talk about how businesses can excel at second chance hiring by employing and supporting individuals with substance-use disorder.

Reed will host the seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 20 in Vancouver at Heathman Lodge, 7801 NE Greenwood Drive. Register at bit.ly/RecoveryClark.

The Longview event is set for the same time on June 21 at Cowlitz Expo Center, 1900 7th Ave. Register at bit.ly/RecoveryCowlitz.

Seating is limited. Register by June 12.