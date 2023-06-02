Employers can join Workforce Southwest Washington later this month in Longview or Vancouver for a free lunch and to hear about hiring people recovering from substance-use disorders.
Career Coach Ty Reed is set to talk about how businesses can excel at second chance hiring by employing and supporting individuals with substance-use disorder.
Reed will host the seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 20 in Vancouver at Heathman Lodge, 7801 NE Greenwood Drive. Register at bit.ly/RecoveryClark.
The Longview event is set for the same time on June 21 at Cowlitz Expo Center, 1900 7th Ave. Register at bit.ly/RecoveryCowlitz.
Seating is limited. Register by June 12.
