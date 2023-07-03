Over a dozen hospital workers picketed Sunday afternoon outside PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center over ongoing contract negotiations between PeaceHealth and lab professionals who say management has refused to bargain with them over ongoing issues related to staffing and low wages.

Wearing red shirts and holding signs that read "More Techs Less Execs!" and "Safe Staffing Saves Lives," members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals chanted slogans while drivers passing by often honked their horns in support.

The union's Facebook page states 80% of the professional lab crew picketed Sunday.

Shane Burley, communications organizer for the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, told The Daily News lab professionals at St. John are "profoundly under-staffed, and the reason they're under-staffed is because of historically lower wages."

"The wages are not keeping up with the market or the area," he said.

Most of the unions' proposals have been rejected by PeaceHealth, according to the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals website, including a 15% increase in pay, plus a 6% raise in 2024 and a 5% increase in 2025.

Burley said raising the take-home pay for lab professionals would attract new blood and help retain current staff.

"Everything affects patient care," said Burley. "For example, if our workers are being underpaid and therefore understaffed, that could end up having an effect on patient care."

He said PeaceHealth has been reluctant to come to the table and tackle other key issues such as paid time off and scheduling concerns.

One lab professional picketing Sunday was Leila Johnson, a medical technologist with 10 years of experience, who said the cost of living, especially with housing and commuting, is taking its toll.

She said many lab professional don't own a house, they rent, and they want to make similar wages as lab professionals across the state.

"Not a lot of people are coming into our field right now and a lot are retiring, and so we want to attract others in the field to come here and be a part of our community," said Johnson.

Burley said negotiations are at a standstill.

"What we need is for them to come to the table and that is not happening, " Burley said.

Debra Carnes, senior director of marketing and communications for St. John and Southwest medical centers, said Peacehealth aims to continue contract discussions that are sustainable for the facility.

"We always respect our caregivers’ right to participate in activities such as informational picketing," she writes in an email. "We look forward to re-engaging in constructive, good faith bargaining to reach an agreement for our caregivers that is fair, competitive and sustainable for our medical center and our community.