UPDATE: Economic development officials mourn loss of proposed $2.3B Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant project as environmentalists hail end of 7-year battle

The state required an “unprecedented” series of environmental studies, all of which demonstrated a significant net reduction in global greenhouse gasses, the port wrote in its statement.

“We’ve lost an opportunity to become a global showcase for innovation and environmentally conscious manufacturing in Washington,” said Port Commission President Randy Sweet in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is part of a larger pattern of the unwillingness to listen to differing opinions and find common-sense, balanced solutions.”

As the project hit roadblocks, port and other Cowlitz County officials voiced concerns about what the process may mean for future projects.

“This project would have brought manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. from China and significantly lowered a host of environmental impacts,” said President of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council Ted Sprague. “The reduction in global greenhouse gases would have been greater than the (greenhouse gas emissions) of Seattle. If not a project with benefits like this, then what is good enough?”

Riverkeeper’s VandenHeuvel said the state’s economy is strong and growing because of its clean energy policies and because it’s a desirable place to live and do business.

“I’m hopeful that new, innovative projects that are consistent with our clean energy goals will … help our economy even more,” he said. “What we know is that dirty fossil fuels like coal, oil and fracked gas are in the rearview mirror. We’re moving rapidly towards a clean energy economy and Washington is leading the way.”

