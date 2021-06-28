U.S. Supreme Court chooses not to hear Millennium Bulk Terminals case

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to hear the final lawsuit over the Millennium Bulk Terminals, “signaling the official end of the project,” according to environmental activism groups and dismissing the plaintiff’s arguments that the case is broader than the one terminal.

About a year ago, the states of Wyoming and Montana filed a motion for leave to file a bill of complaint against Washington in the U.S. Supreme Court alleging the denial of Millennium’s application for Section 401 Clean Water Act certification discriminated against the states and unduly burdened their foreign and interstate commerce in violation of the Foreign and Interstate Commerce Clauses.

The federal government argued in a May filing that because the parent company of the Millennium Bulk Terminals project, Lighthouse Resources, filed for bankruptcy, the project is dead and there is no legal controversy for the nation’s highest court to consider. Even if it were not dead, federal lawyers argued the case does not meet the legal threshold under Article III of the Constitution, which limits the federal judicial power.

Supreme Court urged by feds to dismiss case tied to Millennium Bulk Terminals The federal government argued in a May filing that because the Millennium Bulk Terminal project is dead, there is no legal controversy for the nation’s highest court to consider.

In a June 7 supplemental brief, Montana and Wyoming argued the case is not moot just because the parent company of Millennium Bulk Terminal filed for bankruptcy.