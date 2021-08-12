Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire

A fire broke out at Twin City Dental on Wednesday evening, damaging the office and equipment but resulting in no injuries.

Located at 490 West Main Street in Kelso, the clinic caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Initial callers reported smoke and flames coming from the side and roof of the building, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. It took crews about three and a half hours to completely extinguish the fire.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the fire was knocked down by the six fire engines, two ladder trucks and four chief officers that responded to the incident from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, City of Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz County Fire Districts 5 and 6. A medic unit from American Medical Response also responded, along with Kelso police, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Cascade Natural Gas Company.

According to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, there’s about $300,000 in damages to the building and its contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a post to the office’s Facebook page, Twin City Dental said “we are all safe after the tragic fire” and thanked the public for all the well-wishes. The business did not return a request for comment Thursday.