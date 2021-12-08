Threats at a Rainier elementary school prompts investigation

RAINIER — Rainier school officials are asking parents not to turn to social media for information in the wake of threats at an elementary school.

In a Tuesday evening letter to parents, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the district learned Monday that two students at Hudson Park Elementary made threats to harm "a few students."

"This matter was brought to the attention of administration immediately and an investigation was initiated," he said, and the district also reached out to students who were targeted.

He said the matter still is under investigation and "we cannot disclose details of the incident, but can inform you that it is being handled swiftly and appropriately."

Hattrick said he understands parents want more specific information about the incident, but the district needs to preserve confidentiality.

"In the same way you would not want information shared about your child, we cannot release this information," he said, adding that while many people turn to social media to share information, "I would respectfully ask that when issues involving students occur, please contact the building principal or myself via email."

"We cannot engage in these types of inquiries on social media out of respect for all and out of respect for due process. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have specific questions," he said.

