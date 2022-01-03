Talking Business: Woodland Alpaca farm offers unique alpaca fiber blends for knitting, spinning

WOODLAND — At Karin Finch’s alpaca farm, knit pickers are welcome.

Finch’s 30-acre White Oak Alpaca farm, about 10 minutes east of Woodland's city center, sells dozens of unique fiber blends made of hand-sheared alpaca fleece for knitting, weaving or spinning.

The indigenous Peruvian mammals produce soft, luxurious fleece, often compared to cashmere, and Finch said her creations are one-of-a-kind.

“This is where I get to be creative,” Finch, 73, said about forming the blends.

Creations are named after the farms’ alpacas they are produced from, and often packaged with the animals' photos. The fleece of a black-and-white alpaca named Domino combined with the fleece of a brown alpaca named MoonRaker create a tweed-like, steel gray color. A mahogany alpaca named Coco and a caramel alpaca named Musette create a honeyed hue.

“Each one is truly unique,” she said. “When you run out, you’re done.”

For sale

A small shop on the White Oak Alpaca farm is lined with blue ribbons from alpaca shows and stacked with roving and yarn blends made from the farm's roughly 34 alpacas.

Roving is made of long, narrow fibers used for spinning, while yarn includes twisted strands for knitting or weaving. Sometimes White Oak Alpaca fibers are combined with other materials like tussah silk or merino wool.

The farm store is open by appointment only, and items also are sold online. Finch sells pieces like socks, hats and mittens made from the farm's fleece, as well.

Alpaca fleece is softer and less itchy than sheep-produced wool, Finch said, because of the follicles' structure. The national Alpaca Owners Association reports finer-grade alpaca fleece also can be hypoallergenic.

Fiber making

After shearing alpacas, Finch said she fluffs, straightens and spins fiber into roving or yarn. She also sends fiber to a company that washes and spins the fleece into roving, yarn and items like socks and shawls without adding chemicals, she added.

White Oak Alpacas Address: 39908 N.E. 12th Ave., Woodland. Hours: By appointment only. Info: 360-841-7276 or www.whiteoakalpacas.com.

Alpacas are sheared once a year in warmer months to prevent the mammals from overheating, producing up to 10 pounds of fleece per animal, states the Alpaca Owners Association.

About half of the farm's alpacas are owned by other people and boarded at the site, and some alpacas also are for sale. Finch offers tours where attendees can view how fiber is made, and pet and feed the alpacas, for $10 per person. Before moving to Woodland, Finch said she started learning about animal husbandry during a two-year apprenticeship on a California farm.

For Finch, owning alpacas preceded her interest in knitting. The business started after her husband retired from his family-owned arborist company in California around 2004, she said. They purchased the working Woodland farm in 1999, and settled on breeding alpacas so their animals could be named and not killed, Finch added.

“We both had a dream since we were kids to own a farm,” she said.

