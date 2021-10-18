Talking Business: Whistle Doggy Daycare offers space for play, socialization

Dog owners looking for a place to bring their furry friends during the day have a new option in the heart of Longview.

In March, Whistle Doggy Daycare and Boarding opened in the former Kung Fu studio on 14th Avenue. Longview resident Mae Johnson said she wanted to open the business for a long time and moved ahead after reassessing during the pandemic.

A former special education behavior specialist and lifelong dog person, Johnson teamed up with her mother, Mary Johnson; her sister, Ashley Schlaefli; and her boyfriend, Jacob Allen, to run Whistle.

“It made sense for us to offer a safe haven for dogs and people who love them,” Mae Johnson said.

Johnson said when she moved to Longview three years ago, she didn’t find a daycare she “felt suited my needs.”

“This is where I’d want to take my dog,” she said. “We’ve gotten positive feedback.”

The 6,300-square-foot space includes air conditioning and heated floors. Dog treats, bandanas and bows made by Mary Johnson, as well as shirts and sweatshirts are for sale in the small retail space in the front of the building.