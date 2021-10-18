Talking Business: Whistle Doggy Daycare offers space for play, socialization

Dog owners looking for a place to bring their furry friends during the day have a new option in the heart of Longview.
In March, Whistle Doggy Daycare and Boarding opened in the former Kung Fu studio on 14th Avenue. Longview resident Mae Johnson said she wanted to open the business for a long time and moved ahead after reassessing during the pandemic.
A former special education behavior specialist and lifelong dog person, Johnson teamed up with her mother, Mary Johnson; her sister, Ashley Schlaefli; and her boyfriend, Jacob Allen, to run Whistle.
“It made sense for us to offer a safe haven for dogs and people who love them,” Mae Johnson said.
Johnson said when she moved to Longview three years ago, she didn’t find a daycare she “felt suited my needs.”
“This is where I’d want to take my dog,” she said. “We’ve gotten positive feedback.”
The 6,300-square-foot space includes air conditioning and heated floors. Dog treats, bandanas and bows made by Mary Johnson, as well as shirts and sweatshirts are for sale in the small retail space in the front of the building.
Whistle wasn’t allowed to have an outdoor space for the dogs because of its location, but it’s common to have fully indoor doggy daycares, Johnson said. That’s one reason why they hope to start a dog walking program, she said. They also plan to offer training and to install a self-wash station, Johnson said.
About 90% of the dogs that come to Whistle were adopted or purchased during the pandemic and many are under-socialized, Johnson said. Most dogs that come to the daycare are younger than 2 years old, she said.
Johnson said they evaluate each dog’s temperament during a free half-day session before accepting them. Whistle will turn away dogs that show aggression or hunting behavior toward others, she said.
Whistle takes a maximum of 30 dogs at a time during the day, 10 to each staff member. Although it was approved for more kennels, the business will board five dogs at a time, Johnson said. They plan to keep the number low to offer individualized attention, she said. The daycare is the first in the city of Longview licensed and endorsed by Cowlitz County Animal Control.
A half-day of daycare, up to six hours, costs $15 per dog, and a full day costs $30 per dog. A two-hour session costs $7 per dog. Boarding for 24 hours costs $40 per dog.
Throughout the day, the dogs play with each other and the staff, as well as work on different skills, Johnson said. Whistle has a “skill of the week” they teach and practice, such as coming to their name and sitting. The dogs also play enrichment games and encourage naptime, she said.
Common concerns about leaving dogs at daycare center around safety and dogs picking up bad manners, Johnson said. Whistle addresses those issues by keeping numbers low and closely supervising the dogs, she said.
Staff work on basic obedience training and other skills the dog owners request, Johnson said. Worries that young dogs will have indoor accidents at home haven’t come to fruition, she said.
New dogs are slowly transitioned into the daycare and given time to adjust.
“We don’t rush anything. We would rather be safe and take our time,” she said. “Our hope is dogs will leave with better manners then they started with.”