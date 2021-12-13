Talking Business: TMS NW depression treatment clinic set to open in Longview

Owners of a new clinic opening in the next several weeks in downtown Longview hope to provide another option for people with severe depression who haven’t responded to other treatments.

TMS NW provides deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), which electrically stimulates the part of the brain responsible for mood regulation through a coil placed over the head. Over time, the treatment lessens depression symptoms in most patients.

In 2017, Brendan Roe, Julia Swofford and Piper Buersmeyer, nurse practitioners specializing in psychiatric medicine, first opened TMS NW in Vancouver. The three met while working together at a different psychology practice and decided to open their clinic after discovering and researching TMS.

“We were looking for a means to take care of clients who suffer from severe depression, who were not responding to medications ... and weren’t getting better,” Roe said.

By the time someone has tried three antidepressants, the chance of returning to a normal level of functioning with the fourth is 7%, while with TMS it is 50 to 60%, Roe said. Nationwide, about 75% of patients respond to TMS, meaning their symptoms improve by more than 50%, he said.

About two years after starting TMS NW in Vancouver, Roe, Swofford and Buersmeyer opened a second location in Tigard, Ore., south of Portland. The group said they always wanted to open an office in Longview. The new location on Commerce Avenue is set to open sometime in late December or early January.

TMS NW Address: 1338 Commerce Ave., Suite 202, Longview . Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays Info: 360-531-7139; admin@tms-nw.com; www.tms-nw.com.

TMS has been studied since the 1980s and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2008 to treat adults for treatment-resistant depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and smoking cessation. TMS is not shock therapy and is non-invasive.

Patients are not sedated and can drive immediately after treatment. The most common side effects are temporary and include mild pain at the treatment site, headaches, jaw pain and muscle twitching.

The treatment takes about 20 minutes, five days a week for at least six weeks. Buersmeyer said because many clients have been sick for a long time, it often takes longer than six weeks to fully respond.

“It initially sounds like a lot of time, a big commitment and it is,” Roe said. “But when you’ve been dealing with depression and nothing is working for years, to be free of depression or even have 50% of symptoms reduced, to have that kind of improvement after years in seven weeks is phenomenal.”

The clinic also provides medication optimization, when providers evaluate how current medications are working, identify areas for improvement and develop a plan to achieve treatment goals. Buersmeyer said the practitioners look at medications with a fresh set of eyes and can sometimes help the client without TMS treatment.

The conception that TMS is reserved for the worst of the worst is not true, and it may be more helpful for people to seek treatment earlier, Buersmeyer said.

“The suffering and disability that comes from depression is very expensive,” she said. “We want to normalize even high functioning clients that want to use TMS.”

TMS treatment is not a cure-all, and patients may need to continue medications and psychotherapy, depending on their needs, Buersmeyer said.

A recent review of the clinic’s numbers found about 3% of patients returned for treatment, Roe said. Returning patients routinely say the treatment works for a time before they notice a backslide, he said.

“I’ve never had a client say they returned to the original level of severity,” Roe said. “If you’ve been depressed for 30 years, it may take a couple turns.”

Patients don’t need a referral to get TMS treatment. Most insurance plans, including Medicaid, cover the treatment.

“If someone has been depressed and has tried two or more medications, they should be calling us to talk about their options,” Swofford said.

